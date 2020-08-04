1/1
Connie Skaggs
Connie Skaggs
July 16, 2020
Connie Skaggs passed away on July 16th, 2020 is with the lord now, lived in Silver Springs, Nevada, Connie lived in Turlock & modesto and worked at Gallo Glass til 1993, where she met and married Edward her husband of 27 years. Connie died of Malignant Metastatic colon cancer, she will always be remembered with her beautiful smile and cute ways.
Connie is survived by her husband, brother Jerry in Sutherlin Oregon, daughter Lynn in Aptos,Ca. and son Tony in Watsonville,Ca. Connie was 75 years young,and will be remembered always.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2020.
