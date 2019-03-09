Conrad Amavisca (1927 - 2019)
Conrad passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on March 4, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born in Phoenix, Arizona and he was a longtime resident of Modesto, California.
He was a veteran of the Navy and served honorably during World War II, receiving the Victory Medal.
He is survived by his children; Julius Larriva (Laurie), Sandie Larriva (Brian), James Amavisca (Belen) and Bill Amavisca (Sherry). He also had two granddaughters; Ivonne and Rachel and four great-grandchildren; Alexis, Isaac, Julian and Giselle.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years; Estelle Flores Amavisca, who went to meet the Lord in 2013.
Services are as follows:
Rosary will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 11th at 5:30.
Vigil / Eulogy will be at 6:00 pm
Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima 10:00 am with burial services to follow. Flowers may be sent to Salas Brothers; 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA (209) 523-5646.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
