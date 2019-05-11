Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bachi's Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Adele Britton

June 7, 1927 - April 23, 2019

She lived a full life indeed in her 91+ years. Born in Oakdale to Pierce and Hilda Aker of Valley Home she had 2 daughters: Debby Sanguinetti (Bill) and Susan Johnson (deceased) and was preceded in death by her husband Dr John W Britton. Survived by her grandson Travis Johnson, stepdaughter Katie Craig (Pat), stepson John Britton (Alberta) and Dr Bruce and Rundi Johnson. She married "Doc" in 1967 and became the office manager/receptionist for his equine veterinary practice which later became Pioneer Equine Hospital where she was known by many clients as "Connie who answered the phone". Connie was a secretary and timer for the California Team Roping Association, loved going to the Sacramento Kings games and of course Chicken Ranch to play BINGO! She had many great friends who accompanied her to these events. She will be greatly missed for her love of life and upbeat personality. A celebration of her life will be held Wed May 22 from 5-8 pm at Bachi's because she wanted to have a party for her friends. The family would like to thank Dr Ed Chock and staff, OVH, Astoria Senior Living staff and Community Hospice. Donations in her memory cam be made to Connumity Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

Constance Adele BrittonJune 7, 1927 - April 23, 2019She lived a full life indeed in her 91+ years. Born in Oakdale to Pierce and Hilda Aker of Valley Home she had 2 daughters: Debby Sanguinetti (Bill) and Susan Johnson (deceased) and was preceded in death by her husband Dr John W Britton. Survived by her grandson Travis Johnson, stepdaughter Katie Craig (Pat), stepson John Britton (Alberta) and Dr Bruce and Rundi Johnson. She married "Doc" in 1967 and became the office manager/receptionist for his equine veterinary practice which later became Pioneer Equine Hospital where she was known by many clients as "Connie who answered the phone". Connie was a secretary and timer for the California Team Roping Association, loved going to the Sacramento Kings games and of course Chicken Ranch to play BINGO! She had many great friends who accompanied her to these events. She will be greatly missed for her love of life and upbeat personality. A celebration of her life will be held Wed May 22 from 5-8 pm at Bachi's because she wanted to have a party for her friends. The family would like to thank Dr Ed Chock and staff, OVH, Astoria Senior Living staff and Community Hospice. Donations in her memory cam be made to Connumity Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356. Published in the Modesto Bee from May 11 to May 12, 2019

