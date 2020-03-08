Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Consuelo Portugal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Consuelo Cuellar Portugal

October 1, 1920 - March 4, 2020

Consuelo Cuellar Portugal, 99, returned to her heavenly home on March 4, 2020 after battling Dementia, CLL and pneumonia. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Consuelo was born to the late Antonio Cuellar and Maria Guadalupe Rendon Cuellar, in La Feria, TX on October 1, 1920. She was one of fourteen siblings who all resided in Texas with their families. Consuelo moved to California in the late 60's with her children. Consuelo had a passion for crocheting, cooking and cake decorating. She was a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed reading the bible and praying the rosary each night. She was immersed in the Catholic community at St. Jude's in Ceres, CA and St. Anthony's in Hughson, CA. that would be her lifelong support from an early age.

Consuelo was blessed with four children. Consuelo was divorced and raise her four children with patience, discipline and humility. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, and friends who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.

Consuelo is preceded in death by her parents, her eldest son Willester J. Portugal, Jr., her daughter-in-law Hilda Portugal, survived by her son Adan Portugal, daughter and caregiver Maria Yolanda Portugal-Barron (Jose), daughter Maria Rosalinda Portugal Brastad (Brian), her grandchildren Maria Consuelo Barron-Nevarez (Andres), Julia Barron-Herrera (Roberto), Veronica Portugal Gallegos (Angelo), Samantha Portugal Edwards, Willester J. Portugal III, Bjorn Brastad (Savannah), and Brys Brastad (Nicole). She had several, nephews, nieces, great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.



