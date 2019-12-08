Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hillview Funeral Chapel Newman , CA View Map Graveside service 9:00 AM Patterson District Cemetery Patterson , CA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Orestimba Presbyterian Church Newman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Coralyn Ann Searl Ramos

Jun 15, 1932 - Nov 26, 2019

Coralyn Ann Searl Ramos, 87 of Newman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26th at her residence in Newman. She and her late husband, Lewie, lived at their home on Hills Ferry Road in Newman for over 65 years.

Mrs. Ramos was born in Albany, California and raised in Patterson, graduating from Patterson High School in 1950. The same week she graduated from high school, she turned 18 and was finally given permission to marry her beloved late husband, Lewis Albert Ramos on June 18, 1950. Ann, as she was known to friends and family, was a homemaker, a Girl Scout Leader for over 20 years, long time active member of the Orestimba Presbyterian Church, Life Member of the P.T.A. and a member of the Newman Historical Museum. Family histories were particularly important to her and she was proud to be a member of the Mayflower Society, tracing her line from John Howland and Elizabeth Tilly, who were passengers on the Mayflower. While her mother is credited with extensive family genealogy research, Ann learned from her, published several genealogy books and added to the collection of historical information.

Mrs. Ramos is survived by her four children, Ron (Shari) Ramos of Newman; Roxanne (Budd) Fox of Ontario, California, Russell (Teri) Ramos of Newman; Robert (Monica) Ramos of Modesto; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by her husband, of 67 years, Lewis, in 2017 and by her oldest son, Randy in 2018.

The family hopes Ann is dancing with Lewie to their favorite Big Band sounds. Her tenacity will forever be cherished and missed.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm, Friday, December 13th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 14th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday December 14th at Orestimba Presbyterian Church in Newman.

Donations may be made to Orestimba Presbyterian Church, 1107 Kern Street, Newman, CA 95360, Orestimba F.F.A., 707 Hardin Road, Newman, CA 95360 or T.O.S.C.A., PO Box 18, Newman, CA 95360.

www.cvobituaries.com





Coralyn Ann Searl RamosJun 15, 1932 - Nov 26, 2019Coralyn Ann Searl Ramos, 87 of Newman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26th at her residence in Newman. She and her late husband, Lewie, lived at their home on Hills Ferry Road in Newman for over 65 years.Mrs. Ramos was born in Albany, California and raised in Patterson, graduating from Patterson High School in 1950. The same week she graduated from high school, she turned 18 and was finally given permission to marry her beloved late husband, Lewis Albert Ramos on June 18, 1950. Ann, as she was known to friends and family, was a homemaker, a Girl Scout Leader for over 20 years, long time active member of the Orestimba Presbyterian Church, Life Member of the P.T.A. and a member of the Newman Historical Museum. Family histories were particularly important to her and she was proud to be a member of the Mayflower Society, tracing her line from John Howland and Elizabeth Tilly, who were passengers on the Mayflower. While her mother is credited with extensive family genealogy research, Ann learned from her, published several genealogy books and added to the collection of historical information.Mrs. Ramos is survived by her four children, Ron (Shari) Ramos of Newman; Roxanne (Budd) Fox of Ontario, California, Russell (Teri) Ramos of Newman; Robert (Monica) Ramos of Modesto; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by her husband, of 67 years, Lewis, in 2017 and by her oldest son, Randy in 2018.The family hopes Ann is dancing with Lewie to their favorite Big Band sounds. Her tenacity will forever be cherished and missed.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm, Friday, December 13th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 14th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday December 14th at Orestimba Presbyterian Church in Newman.Donations may be made to Orestimba Presbyterian Church, 1107 Kern Street, Newman, CA 95360, Orestimba F.F.A., 707 Hardin Road, Newman, CA 95360 or T.O.S.C.A., PO Box 18, Newman, CA 95360. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close