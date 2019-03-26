Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corazon Mora. View Sign



January 4, 1931 - March 23, 2019

Our beloved "Ma" aka Lola passed away at the age of 88 after complications from pneumonia and was surrounded by immediate family.

She was born to Ceferino Joven and Adelaida Aguirre in Manila, the Philippines, and was raised in the province of Pampanga and later in Manila. She graduated from university and dental school before emigrating to the U.S. in 1954. She married Bernardo Alinea Mora, M.D. on January 12, 1963. Along with raising their two sons, she practiced dentistry for over 20 years in New York City at Local 27.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents, her brother "Junior," and her husband Bernardo. She is survived by her two sons, Bernardo Joven "BJ" Mora of Modesto, California, and Jeffrey Joseph "Jay" Mora of Trumbull, Connecticut, and their families: BJ's wife Teresa (nee Telesz) and their children, Margaret, Grace, Anna, and Luke; and Jay's wife Michelle (nee Cheesman) and their children Josh and Lia, so six grandchildren in all whom Cora loved, and who loved and appreciated her decades of selflessness in many ways small and large.

BJ and Jay thank the incredible ICU staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut for their caring and patience during her last eleven days. Immediate cremation and internment at the Rosewood Mausoleum at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.

www.cvobituaries.com



