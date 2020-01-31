Corina Garcia Salinas (1929 - 2020)
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson, CA
95363
(209)-892-6112
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hillview Funeral Chapel
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Patterson, CA
Corina Garcia Salinas
Sep 1, 1929 – Jan 24, 2020
Corina Garcia Salinas, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 with her family by her side on January 24, 2020.
Mrs. Salinas was born in Los Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 54 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Patterson Guadalupe Society. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her love for her family and BINGO.
Mrs. Salinas is survived by his husband of 73 years, Ramon Salinas, Sr. of Patterson; daughters, Maria Luz Salinas and Janie (Ciro) Ortiz; sons, Roel Salinas, Ramon, Jr. (Olivia) Salinas, Ramiro Salinas and Rene Salinas; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Roland "Rolly" Salinas.
A Visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Monday, February 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 31, 2020
