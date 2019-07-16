Guest Book View Sign Service Information Big Valley Grace Community Chr 4040 Tully Rd Modesto, CA 95356 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Old German Baptist Church 2866 W. Rumble Modesto , CA View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Big Valley Grace Church 4040 Tully Rd Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Corrie Ellen (Miller) Bauman

April 23, 1977 - July 10, 2019

Corrie Ellen (Miller) Bauman experienced a perfect miracle of healing by passing into the presence of her Jesus on July 10th, 2019. Corrie was born to John and Mary Miller, and was the youngest of three children. Corrie had a very happy childhood, enjoying pet birds and the constant relocation of her playhouse. Corrie chose to make Jesus her Savior in 1992, and was faithful to her commitment for the rest of her life as Jesus became more and more the centerpiece of her life.

Corrie was united in marriage to Gordon Bauman on November 1995, to whom she had two children; Molly Ellen (2000) and Hudson Leslie (2002). Corrie experienced many great times with her family, enjoying several special trips to HI, and many great times at her favorite place in Mt Hermon, CA.

Corrie is survived by her husband Gordon; children Molly and Hudson; parents John and Mary Miller; brother, Chris (Bethany) Miller; sister Claudine (Rick) Gray; husband's parents David and Charlene Bauman; brother in-laws David (Amy), Mark (Lindae), Nathan Flora; Sisters in-laws Malinda (Monte) Denlinger, Marlene Staley, Rachel (Todd) Denlinger, Julie (Alan)

There is a visitation planned for Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8 pm at the Old German Baptist Church; 2866 W. Rumble, Modesto and a memorial service at Big Valley Grace Church; 4040 Tully Rd, Modesto at 10 am on Wednesday, July 17th. Salas Bros Funeral Chappel is in charge of the arrangements.

Corrie's family would like to express appreciation to all who have reached out and cared for and encouraged Corrie and her family during her battle with cancer. We would like to say a very special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Memorial Hospital and Sutter Gould Medical Center; who went out of their way to make the experience as comfortable as possible. We have great appreciation to the many friends and family who have walked this journey with us. Any remembrances may be made to Plant a Seed Foundation, PO Box 1039, Modesto, CA 95353.

www.cvobituaries.com



Corrie Ellen (Miller) BaumanApril 23, 1977 - July 10, 2019Corrie Ellen (Miller) Bauman experienced a perfect miracle of healing by passing into the presence of her Jesus on July 10th, 2019. Corrie was born to John and Mary Miller, and was the youngest of three children. Corrie had a very happy childhood, enjoying pet birds and the constant relocation of her playhouse. Corrie chose to make Jesus her Savior in 1992, and was faithful to her commitment for the rest of her life as Jesus became more and more the centerpiece of her life.Corrie was united in marriage to Gordon Bauman on November 1995, to whom she had two children; Molly Ellen (2000) and Hudson Leslie (2002). Corrie experienced many great times with her family, enjoying several special trips to HI, and many great times at her favorite place in Mt Hermon, CA.Corrie is survived by her husband Gordon; children Molly and Hudson; parents John and Mary Miller; brother, Chris (Bethany) Miller; sister Claudine (Rick) Gray; husband's parents David and Charlene Bauman; brother in-laws David (Amy), Mark (Lindae), Nathan Flora; Sisters in-laws Malinda (Monte) Denlinger, Marlene Staley, Rachel (Todd) Denlinger, Julie (Alan) Smith ; two grandfathers, one grandmother, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.There is a visitation planned for Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8 pm at the Old German Baptist Church; 2866 W. Rumble, Modesto and a memorial service at Big Valley Grace Church; 4040 Tully Rd, Modesto at 10 am on Wednesday, July 17th. Salas Bros Funeral Chappel is in charge of the arrangements.Corrie's family would like to express appreciation to all who have reached out and cared for and encouraged Corrie and her family during her battle with cancer. We would like to say a very special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Memorial Hospital and Sutter Gould Medical Center; who went out of their way to make the experience as comfortable as possible. We have great appreciation to the many friends and family who have walked this journey with us. Any remembrances may be made to Plant a Seed Foundation, PO Box 1039, Modesto, CA 95353. Published in the Modesto Bee from July 16 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close