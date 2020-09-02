Cornelia "Corrie" VanderPolApr. 7, 1925 - Aug. 27, 2020Our beloved mother, Corrie VanderPol, passed away on August 27, at the age of 95. Corrie was one of seven children born to Willem and Adriaantje Kooyman in Heinenoord, Netherlands. In 1953 Corrie, her husband John and their young son (Arie) emigrated to the United States and settled here in the Central Valley where they began ranching on a dairy and chicken farms. Corrie and John eventually settled in Turlock where they raised their three children.After her children were grown, Corrie went to work in the restaurant at the Turlock Golf and Country Club. It was there that Corrie took up an interest in golf. After 16 years of service at the TG&CC, Corrie retired and spent her time playing golf with the Muni Niners, volunteering at the Emanuel Hospital gift shop, volunteering at her church, First United Methodist, and helping her daughter with loving child care of her two grandsons.Corrie was preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her three children, Arie (Dee) VanderPol, John (Sandy) VanderPol, and Deanna (Larry) Whitmore, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.The VanderPol family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers and staff at the Paramount Court Senior Living facility and Community Hospice for the care given to our mother during her residence there.A private service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1660 Arbor Way, Turlock