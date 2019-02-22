Craig Gene Moore,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Moore.
Sept 18, 1970 to Feb 12, 2019
Craig Gene Moore was born in Modesto on September 18, 1970 to Harold and Sharon Moore. He attended Downey High where he played football and graduated in 1988. Craig unexpectedly passed away on February 12, 2019. He is survived by his father Harold Moore; brother Randy Moore (of San Francisco); two children, Tiffany Moore and Tyler Moore; and grandmother Martha Elam. He was preceded in death by his mother Sharon "Sharry" Moore. A Celebration of Life is being held in Craig's honor on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, California 95350.
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 22, 2019