Crystal Ann HollisJune 23, 1958 - August 22, 2020Modesto, Crystal Ann Hollis, 62, died unexpectedly in her sleep August 22, 2020. She was born June 23, 1958 to Stanley and Carlene Lust. She attended Grace M. Davis High School as a member of the class of 1977. She went on to enjoy a life-long career in interior design and sales working at Al's Furniture, Majestic and Slaters.' She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Carlene Lust, sister Brenda Lust and eldest son Keith Harold Hollis. She is survived by her baby boy Kyle Stanley Hollis, granddaughter Madison Summer Dutson-Hollis, grandson Kamden Keith Hollis, sister Diane McCarthy and niece Tiffany Wilcox. She was a woman who loved with all her heart, especially her children and grandchildren. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for them. You left us far too soon, but now you are free. Free to be with your son Keith and your mom Carlene. The vibrancy you left behind will be felt with every sunny day. You are now the angel watching over us. You will be missed dearly.