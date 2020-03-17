Curtis Wayne Smiley
February 1, 1958 -
Curtis Smiley died the morning of February 10, from a gunshot wound. He leaves a loving family who believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, the RESURRECTION AND THE LIFE, and the power in His BLOOD: his wife, Josephine (Lub) Smiley, daughter, Marijke Ridenour, (Lev), Kylien, Aubrielle, Levie, daughter, Yvette Apfel, (Will) Olivia, Karly, Ashlyn, Taylor, Micah, and daughter Rachelle Damron (Matthew) Elijah, Amelia, Noah, and Hezekiah. He also leaves beloved family, sister Anna Smartt, nieces Heather and Christy, and nephew, Daniel. He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Mary Jo Smiley and brother-in-law Bob Smartt.
A Celebration of LIFE will be arranged pending future events.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 17, 2020