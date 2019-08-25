Cyndi Hilton-Geary
September 27, 1946 - August 14, 2019
Cyndi Hilton-Geary left this life and went on to her next great adventure, on August 14, 2019. Born in San Francisco in 1946, Cyndi grew up in Oakdale, CA and was a graduate of Oakdale High School. She was a graduate of the Highland School of Nursing and Humboldt State University. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years, saving many lives and training many interns to practice medicine up to her high standards.
She was an avid gardener, a world traveler, stone-cutter, horsewoman, and a professional clown. She is survived by her daughter, Rain, her two granddaughters, Sorcha and Emily, her grandson, Forrest, and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey, as well as members of her chosen family and many, many more dear friends. We have a feeling that she took a left at the Rainbow Bridge, to be reunited with her many beloved dogs who had gone on before. We're going to miss her.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 25, 2019