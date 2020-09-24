Cynthia BrasilSeptember 8,1956-September 19,2020She is survived by her father Joe Perez and preceded in death by her mother Nancy Perez.Husband Manuel Brasil of 45 years.Daughter Tina Gassittie (Clayton Gassittie) Son Manuel Brasil Jr (Melody Brasil) Grandchildren Morgan Brasil, Blake Brasil and Landon Gassittie.Sister's Sissy Cordero and Jenny Johnson and Brother Jose Perez Jr.Cindy grew up in Modesto, CA. Graduated from Modesto High class of 1974 where she met the love of her life Manuel. Soon after they married and started a family.She worked at Storer Transportation as a Bus driver until 1985. She left there to start a Business with her husband Manuel, MB Trucking. She was such a soft spoken, kind and gracious woman who loved her family fiercely.We take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and went home to be with the Lord after a losing her battle from complications with COVID. Private services to be held at St Stanislaus Catholic Church.