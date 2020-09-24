1/1
Cynthia Brasil
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Brasil
September 8,1956-September 19,2020
She is survived by her father Joe Perez and preceded in death by her mother Nancy Perez.
Husband Manuel Brasil of 45 years.
Daughter Tina Gassittie (Clayton Gassittie) Son Manuel Brasil Jr (Melody Brasil) Grandchildren Morgan Brasil, Blake Brasil and Landon Gassittie.
Sister's Sissy Cordero and Jenny Johnson and Brother Jose Perez Jr.
Cindy grew up in Modesto, CA. Graduated from Modesto High class of 1974 where she met the love of her life Manuel. Soon after they married and started a family.
She worked at Storer Transportation as a Bus driver until 1985. She left there to start a Business with her husband Manuel, MB Trucking. She was such a soft spoken, kind and gracious woman who loved her family fiercely.
We take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and went home to be with the Lord after a losing her battle from complications with COVID. Private services to be held at St Stanislaus Catholic Church.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Aunt Cindy had a heart of gold, she was the sweetest person. We loved her dearly and she will be forever loved and missed! Uncle Manuel, Tina, Clayton, Lil Manuel, Melody, Morgan, Blake and Landon, you are in our hearts and prayers, she will be never be forgotten.
Mario & Juliana Berbereia & Family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved