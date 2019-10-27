Cynthia Cardinez Lund
Dec. 27, 1953 - Oct. 12, 2019
Cynthia Cardinez Lund passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 12, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Throughout her lifetime battle with health issues, Cindy was an inspiration to many. Anyone who met and knew Cindy came away with a better understanding of the importance of laughter, family, common sense, her love of animals and cotton candy, determination, holding hands, sisterhood, generosity, and true friendship. She jokingly referred to herself as the "favorite aunt" but she actually was and was dearly loved!
Cindy was born on December 27, 1953 in Torrance, CA and was raised in Hermosa Beach, CA. She and Dennis married July 24, 1976. They resided in Modesto, CA since 1979. She was a dedicated employee in the medical field for over 30 years. Cindy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dennis, son, Cameron and sisters, Isabelle, Maria and Barbara. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gil and Cora Cardinez and her sister, Juanita.
A memorial service to celebrate Cindy's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA, 95380.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 27, 2019