Cynthia M. Williams (Bacich)2/20/62 -- 7/14/20Born in Modesto CA. She attended Beard, Roosevelt and Davis High School. She worked for 16 yrs. at Stanislaus County Parks Dept.She is survived by her son Mark Williams & Granddaughter Alice. She is survived by her parents Patricia and Mike Bacich, her siblings Chris, Steven, Brad, Michael, Amy and Patty and all her neices and nephews. Celebration of life to be announce at a later date.