Cynthia (Snyder) Shippee
January 14, 1953 - May 22, 2019
Cindy Shippee, 66, of Modesto, passed away May 22, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family and friends. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1971. She married Mark Shippee in 1979 where she then relocated to San Marcos to return to Modesto in 2013.
Cindy was full of love and laughter in everthing she did in life. She found joy in lifes simple things like cooking, gardening, and just being outdoors. She enjoyed her later years spending time with her grandson.
A loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother; Cindy is leaving behind her two children Brandon Shippee of Modesto; Brian Shippee of San Marcos; and a grandson Gavin Shippee. She is also survived by her sister Debbie and husband Frank Kenney, a niece and nephew Nicole and Daren Kenney.
A viewing will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 from 4-8 PM and a funeral service rembering her life will be held May 31, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 30, 2019