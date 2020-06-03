My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Daisy McCoy
September 16, 1925 – May 24, 2020
Daisy McCoy passed away Sunday, May 24th at her home in Modesto. She was born and raised in Hilmar in the warm and loving Assyrian farm community, graduating from Hilmar High. She then worked for AT&T as an operator in Modesto, where she met her husband, Mel. They settled in Modesto, where they raised their family.
Daisy loved her family, friends, neighbors, and playing bridge and championship golf. She was naturally athletic and enjoyed all sports. Mel taught his young wife to play golf so that they could play together on weekends. When she wasn't playing, she was practicing, so she quickly became a better golfer than he was, to the point where Mel's friends often called him "Mr. Daisy McCoy" because she was always featured in the Modesto Bee for winning tournaments. Daisy joined the Women's 18-hole group at Dryden and won the club championship many years. They then joined Spring Creek, where she continued to win tournaments. She was also a great golf instructor, and generously gave her time to help everyone enjoy the game and especially kids. She played golf until she was 88 years old, still walking the 18 holes whenever she could to get her exercise.
An amazing cook, she taught her daughter, Pat, by always having her sitting on the kitchen counter while preparing dinner. The life lesson that Pat will always cherish: Be competitive, but only with yourself. A woman of wisdom, she modeled for her son, Tom, patience, sensibility and how to be a counselor, as well as being his life-long golf teacher.
Daisy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Melvin A. McCoy, parents, Thomas and Hannah Baballe, and siblings, Dorothy Sargis, Ephrom Baballe, Sam Baballe, and Sue Bailey. She is survived by her loving children, Thomas M. McCoy of Bethesda, MD, and Patricia A. McCoy of Cholula, Mexico; grandchildren, Justin McCoy of Berkeley, Eliana McCoy of Bethesda, MD, and Daniel and Andrea Fernandez of Cholula, Mexico; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Aslan, of Hoffman Estates, IL and many dear friends.
Private services will be held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home with interment at Lakewood Memorial Park. Please share a condolence or memory with Daisy's family at https://www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/Daisy-McCoy
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
www.cvobituaries.com
September 16, 1925 – May 24, 2020
Daisy McCoy passed away Sunday, May 24th at her home in Modesto. She was born and raised in Hilmar in the warm and loving Assyrian farm community, graduating from Hilmar High. She then worked for AT&T as an operator in Modesto, where she met her husband, Mel. They settled in Modesto, where they raised their family.
Daisy loved her family, friends, neighbors, and playing bridge and championship golf. She was naturally athletic and enjoyed all sports. Mel taught his young wife to play golf so that they could play together on weekends. When she wasn't playing, she was practicing, so she quickly became a better golfer than he was, to the point where Mel's friends often called him "Mr. Daisy McCoy" because she was always featured in the Modesto Bee for winning tournaments. Daisy joined the Women's 18-hole group at Dryden and won the club championship many years. They then joined Spring Creek, where she continued to win tournaments. She was also a great golf instructor, and generously gave her time to help everyone enjoy the game and especially kids. She played golf until she was 88 years old, still walking the 18 holes whenever she could to get her exercise.
An amazing cook, she taught her daughter, Pat, by always having her sitting on the kitchen counter while preparing dinner. The life lesson that Pat will always cherish: Be competitive, but only with yourself. A woman of wisdom, she modeled for her son, Tom, patience, sensibility and how to be a counselor, as well as being his life-long golf teacher.
Daisy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Melvin A. McCoy, parents, Thomas and Hannah Baballe, and siblings, Dorothy Sargis, Ephrom Baballe, Sam Baballe, and Sue Bailey. She is survived by her loving children, Thomas M. McCoy of Bethesda, MD, and Patricia A. McCoy of Cholula, Mexico; grandchildren, Justin McCoy of Berkeley, Eliana McCoy of Bethesda, MD, and Daniel and Andrea Fernandez of Cholula, Mexico; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Aslan, of Hoffman Estates, IL and many dear friends.
Private services will be held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home with interment at Lakewood Memorial Park. Please share a condolence or memory with Daisy's family at https://www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/Daisy-McCoy
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
www.cvobituaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 3, 2020.