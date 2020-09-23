1/1
Dale Hornberger
1925 - 2020
Dale Roy Hornberger
Aug 28, 1925 - July 24, 2020
Born to John and Florence Hornberger in Oakland California Aug 28, 1925. Dale was one of 3 brothers, Donald, Dale, Robert. Their father, John, worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad
Dale is survived by his wife Claire of 73 years, sons Blake Hornberger (of Soulsbyville, CA), Blair Hornberger (Kellyville, OK), Reed Hornberger (Santa Barbara, CA) and Gregg Hornberger (Rainier, WA deceased). Dale also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dale was an honored US Marine Corp veteran of WWII where he served on Okinawa Jima in the Ryukyu Islands. Dale's brothers, Donald and Robert also served in the Pacific Theater.
Claire and Dale raised their children in the SF bay area living in Oakland, Castro Valley, and eventually San Ramon where Dale worked for Volk McLain development company. The family spent many happy times together water skiing in the delta, camping in the Redwood National Forest, and fishing on the Eel River.
After retirement, Claire and Dale moved to the San Joaquin Valley in Waterford. There they developed a small farm of Almonds. Dad was able to realize the farmer's garden he always wanted. Fond memories of the entire family at the farm swimming, riding the family horse, and working together in the Almond Orchards.
Dale is remembered by friends, caregivers, and doctors as a wonderful man that always had a sense of humor even in his final hours. We miss you dad.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 23, 2020.
