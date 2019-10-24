Dale C Langhout
October 4, 1947 - October 21, 2019
Dale C Langhout passed away in Modesto, CA. Dale grew up all over the country, including in Guam and Hawai'i. Following in his dad's footsteps, he joined the Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Georgia Anne Oberlin Langhout. They moved to Modesto in 1976. Once here, he opened "The Shop," then sold Snap On Tools, and eventually opened "European Automotive Specialties," which remains open today. Dale enjoyed working on cars, motorcycle riding, and visiting "the old west" with his brother.
Dale was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Marjorie and Clarence Langhout. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, and is survived by his brothers, Larry Langhout and Stanley Langhout. He is also survived by his children, Regina Langhout (p. Jason Parke) and Travis Langhout (m. Brandy Langhout), his grandchildren, Brittany Langhout Shaw (m. Christian Shaw), Andrew Langhout, Ryan Langhout, his great grandchild Chase Shaw, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dale's funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10 am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. Reception to follow.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 24, 2019