Dale Lee Reynolds

August 3, 1940 - February 24, 2020

Dale Lee Reynolds, The man, the myth, the legend that was our father, finally succumbed to a broken heart on February 24, 2020. Dale loved his family more than anything and his sports teams just the same, as he spent his days catching all the games he could on TV. He was loved by all and known as the man who could put a smile on your face due to his quick humor, including his famous adage, "Buy low, Sell high." Dale was joined in Heaven by his amazing wife Sandra Neri-Reynolds. Dale's kind and loving spirit will be carried on by his loving family, his daughters Angela and Catherine (Frank) Reynolds, his son Patrick (Emily) Reynolds and grandson Beckett.

P.L .Fry and Son is honored to be serving the Reynolds family. A mass will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 19399 East Highway 120 Ripon, Ca He will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at St. John's Catholic Cemetery 17871 S. Carrolton Rd. Escalon, Ca. For condolences to the family, an online tribute page is available at

www.cvobituaries.com



