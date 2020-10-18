1/1
Dale Sizemore
1969 - 2020
Dale Marion Sizemore
May 8, 1969 – Oct 10, 2020
Dale Marion Sizemore passed away peacefully in his sleep October 10, 2020 in his family's home in Ceres, CA at the age of 51. He was born in Richmond, CA May 8, 1969 to Bob & Alice Sizemore. He is the youngest and only son of three children. He was a resident of Ceres for 49 years.
Dale is survived by his two children, Dale Sizemore, II and Danielle "Sissy" Sizemore; two sisters, Tina Young & Sandy Sizemore; and parents, Bob & Alice Sizemore.
Dale was well known for his kind, caring, and always helping personality. Dale enjoyed watching football and baseball – the LA Rams and the LA Dodgers were his favorite teams. He also enjoyed fishing with his dad and other family & friends. Dale enjoyed the holidays and helping his mom and sister, Sandy, with the outside decorating.
He was a devoted Dad and wore a proud smile watching his son play football and daughter dance.
Sale attended Ceres schools and worked for Stanislaus County Road Dept., and finished in the construction field.
Dale Marion, you will be missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts, son, brother, dad, and friend.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
Dale and I were great friends early on in our teen years. But I haven't seen him In 25 plus years. I always remembered playing Indian baseball on the Ceres high baseball field. We would play all day in the summer until we couldn't see any longer. What great times we had. We did what all 14 year old boys did, played at all the parks, listen to music, and talked about girls. All this without a care in the world. Dale was a great guy. I thought about him alot throughout the years.
Rest in peace my old friend.
Jesse Pena
Friend
October 16, 2020
We were close friends in jr high. Still to this day, almost 37 years later I always remember your continuous smile and quick wit. You will be missed!
Vince Cannella
Friend
October 16, 2020
So very sorry Sandy and family for the loss of your brother. Prayers and love sent,, Love you Cleve and Maudie
maudie lamb
Friend
