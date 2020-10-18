Dale Marion SizemoreMay 8, 1969 – Oct 10, 2020Dale Marion Sizemore passed away peacefully in his sleep October 10, 2020 in his family's home in Ceres, CA at the age of 51. He was born in Richmond, CA May 8, 1969 to Bob & Alice Sizemore. He is the youngest and only son of three children. He was a resident of Ceres for 49 years.Dale is survived by his two children, Dale Sizemore, II and Danielle "Sissy" Sizemore; two sisters, Tina Young & Sandy Sizemore; and parents, Bob & Alice Sizemore.Dale was well known for his kind, caring, and always helping personality. Dale enjoyed watching football and baseball – the LA Rams and the LA Dodgers were his favorite teams. He also enjoyed fishing with his dad and other family & friends. Dale enjoyed the holidays and helping his mom and sister, Sandy, with the outside decorating.He was a devoted Dad and wore a proud smile watching his son play football and daughter dance.Sale attended Ceres schools and worked for Stanislaus County Road Dept., and finished in the construction field.Dale Marion, you will be missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts, son, brother, dad, and friend.