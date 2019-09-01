Dalton Gene Goldsberry
May 20, 1942 – Aug 26, 2019
Dalton Goldsberry was born on May 20, 1942, in Modesto, CA, to Vernon and Susan Goldsberry. He had been a lifelong resident of Modesto, until his passing on August 26, 2019. Dalton was a loving husband to his wife of 56 years, Adele, and a caring father to his 3 children. Until his retirement later in life, he worked as a traffic engineer. He loved to travel, fish, camp, and spend time with his loving family and friends. Dalton was very charismatic and always had a smile on his face. He was a father-like figure to many because he always took the time to help others. Dalton was an active member of the community, and of the Modesto Masonic Lodge 206. He will be dearly missed.
Dalton is survived by his loving wife, Adele Goldsberry, his children; Kim Goldsberry-Phillips, Cindy McKinney, and Gina Telford-Brown, all of Modesto. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Susan Cox of Stockton, Allison Moneypenny of Waterford, Athena DiBortolo, Christen Juarez, Matthew McKinney, Grace Telford, and Shelby Telford, all of Modesto, as well as by 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm, at the Modesto Masonic Lodge, 800 Rose Ave, Modesto, CA. Dalton will be laid to rest privately by his family at Acacia Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 1, 2019