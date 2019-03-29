Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan Smith. View Sign

Frances M Drake

May 27, 1926-March 23, 2019

Frances was born in Kerman, CA to August and Mary Russell. She met and married Bill in 1944. Together they moved to Fremont in 1945 and raised 5 children.

Frances loved to travel, fish, cook, sew and garden. She belonged to several Portuguese organizations; & was State Supreme President of the former SES in 1992. And was Sec/Treas. of the local council for 30 yrs.

She is survived by her children Barbara Boudreau (Rick), Linda Schlag (Alton), Fran Carvalho (Jim), David Drake (Jeanette), 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild and her sister Martha Morgan. She is preceded in death by both of her parents her husband Bill son William L Drake, grandson Kenneth Drake, granddaughter Tisha Rogers, 15 siblings & many others.

Visitation will be Monday April 1st from 4-7 pm at Berge Pappas

40842 Fremont Blvd.

Fremont , CA 94538

