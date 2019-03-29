Frances M Drake
May 27, 1926-March 23, 2019
Frances was born in Kerman, CA to August and Mary Russell. She met and married Bill in 1944. Together they moved to Fremont in 1945 and raised 5 children.
Frances loved to travel, fish, cook, sew and garden. She belonged to several Portuguese organizations; & was State Supreme President of the former SES in 1992. And was Sec/Treas. of the local council for 30 yrs.
She is survived by her children Barbara Boudreau (Rick), Linda Schlag (Alton), Fran Carvalho (Jim), David Drake (Jeanette), 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild and her sister Martha Morgan. She is preceded in death by both of her parents her husband Bill son William L Drake, grandson Kenneth Drake, granddaughter Tisha Rogers, 15 siblings & many others.
Visitation will be Monday April 1st from 4-7 pm at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels 40842 Fremont, Blvd. Fremont Funeral Mass will be Tuesday April 2nd 11:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 41933 Blacow Rd Fremont, CA. In lieu of flower the family requests donations in Frances's name to any of the following: PFSA Scholarship Foundation (San Leandro), , or .
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 29, 2019