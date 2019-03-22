Daniel "Red" Thomas Alexander
Aug. 1952 - March 2019
Daniel "Red" Thomas Alexander, age 66, of Turlock, passed away suddenly at his residence on March 19, 2019. Daniel was born in Downey, California and settled in Turlock at the age of two. Red retired from T.I.D. after 28 years of employment. Daniel belonged to the Fellowship Bible Chapel. Red enjoyed protecting the neighborhood by being the neighborhood watchdog, and also enjoyed gardening.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife Diana Alexander; two daughters Danielle Phan and Shelby Patrias; step-daughter Jennifer Gumm; step-son Michael Ball; and four grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Darrell. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Bonnie Alexander; brothers Don, Dave, and Dale Alexander.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at Allen Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 1pm at Allen Mortuary.
Please share condolences at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 22, 2019