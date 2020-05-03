Daniel F. CancimillaJuly 17, 1958-Apr. 23, 2020Daniel F. Cancimilla, 61, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, April 23rd.Daniel was born and raised in Turlock to Thomas Frank Cancimilla and Mary Delores Silva-Cancimilla. He graduated from Turlock High in 1976. Daniel spent his entire career in auto parts sales, owning and operating Parts Unlimited in Turlock for many years.Daniel's passions were cars, his children, grandchildren and quiet nights at home with Pattie. He was a true animal lover and the most giving human, helping anyone at any time. His passing is a huge loss to his family and friends, and he will never be forgotten.Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Pattie Filippini; his children, Stewart (Rachel) Cancimilla and Kymberlee (Gregory) Douglas; step-daughters, Melanie (Fabian Leyva) Albor and Natalie (Charlie) DeMoss; and his grandchildren: Chelsea Douglas, Daniel Douglas, Abigail Cancimilla, and Lincoln Cancimilla. He is also survived by his siblings: Delores Pascoal, Annie Henson, Richard Cancimilla, Shirley Sarnowsky, Tom Cancimilla Jr., Joe Cancimilla, and Mary De Mattos; his mother-in-law, Pat Padrnos and father-in-law, John B. Filippini.A private viewing has already been held. No services will be available due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A gathering for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center, P.O. Box 298, Hughson, CA 95326.