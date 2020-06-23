Daniel R. DeSart
May 24, 1947 - June 14, 2020
On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Daniel (Dan, Danny, Butch, Mr. D) DeSart, loving husband and father of three passed away at age 73.
Daniel was born on May 24, 1947, in San Jose, CA to Dick and Wendy DeSart. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Birchard on November 4, 1967, and then graduated from The University of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1970 with a BS in Agricultural Science. Dan and Patti raised three children, David, Doug, and Deanna. Dan worked for A.L. Gilbert Company of Oakdale for over 25 years.
Dan loved to hunt, fish, camp, and hike as often as he could with friends and family. He was also an avid runner and cyclist with 25 marathons, numerous century rides, and several triathlons to his name.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Dick, his mother, Wendy, and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife, Patti, his three children, David (Michelle), Doug (Mindy), and Deanna (Tom), his siblings, Pam (Fred), Sue, Don (Kathy), Steve, Gail, and Anne (Al), his two granddaughters Fallon and Sage, and several nieces and nephews.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, in lieu of flowers, you can donate to his favorite charities, The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
www.cvobituaries.com
May 24, 1947 - June 14, 2020
On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Daniel (Dan, Danny, Butch, Mr. D) DeSart, loving husband and father of three passed away at age 73.
Daniel was born on May 24, 1947, in San Jose, CA to Dick and Wendy DeSart. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Birchard on November 4, 1967, and then graduated from The University of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1970 with a BS in Agricultural Science. Dan and Patti raised three children, David, Doug, and Deanna. Dan worked for A.L. Gilbert Company of Oakdale for over 25 years.
Dan loved to hunt, fish, camp, and hike as often as he could with friends and family. He was also an avid runner and cyclist with 25 marathons, numerous century rides, and several triathlons to his name.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Dick, his mother, Wendy, and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife, Patti, his three children, David (Michelle), Doug (Mindy), and Deanna (Tom), his siblings, Pam (Fred), Sue, Don (Kathy), Steve, Gail, and Anne (Al), his two granddaughters Fallon and Sage, and several nieces and nephews.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, in lieu of flowers, you can donate to his favorite charities, The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
www.cvobituaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.