June 5, 1926 - February 14, 2019

Daniel P. FitzgeraldJune 5, 1926 - February 14, 2019Daniel P. Fitzgerald passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in time to join his sweetheart for Valentine's Day. He was born to Eugene and Margaret Fitzgerald on June 5, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 as a hospital corpsman receiving an honorable discharge as a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1951 and was hired by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shortly thereafter. He was sent to the Modesto FBI office in July 1952 and remained there until his retirement in December 1977. Following his retirement, he obtained his PI license allowing him to continue investigative work. He spent most weekday mornings and afternoons at various locales downtown enjoying coffee and iced tea with friends. He never failed to have a story to share or joke to tell.He is survived by his children Dan (Sandy) Fitzgerald, Maureen (Dave) Gianelli, Teresa (John) Gallo and Tim (Michelle) Fitzgerald; his grandchildren Jill (Sean) Creedon, Lisa & Sean (Kennedy Megan) Kennedy; Jennifer (Josh) Carlson & Mark Fitzgerald; Patrick (Leslie), Thomas, Emily (Greg Scott) & Katherine Gianelli; Robert, Margaret & Sarah Gallo and Ian, Clare (Nathan Chunn), Grace & Jack Fitzgerald and great grandchildren Luke & Brielle Carlson and Laurel Creedon. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyce Fitzgerald, his daughter, Anne Kennedy, and his sister, Marjean Fitzgerald.A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or . Religious Service Information St Joseph's Catholic Church

1813 Oakdale Rd

Modesto, CA 95355

