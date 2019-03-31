Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Germaine. View Sign

DANIEL JAMES GERMAINE

February 14, 1954 – March 24, 2019

Daniel "Crock" Germaine, age 65, passed away at his home in Turlock, California Sunday March 24, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and sister.

Daniel was born to Emery and Ruth Germaine in Paw Paw, Michigan. He graduated in 1973 from Lawton Community High School. He received his Associates Degree in Forestry from Alpena College, Alpena Michigan. Daniel was married on September 19, 1981 to Patty Fernandez in Denver, Colorado. Daniel and Patty settled in Turlock, California in 2006. Daniel ran his business "Germaine Construction" for fourteen years in Turlock which earned him the reputation as an honest, well-known and respected business and residential contractor. He had loved construction from an early age. At the time of his passing Daniel was the Facilities Manager for the Turlock Poker Room owned and operated by his brother-in-law Joe Fernandez.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife Patty, his daughter Ruth (Nick) Schaeferle of Fremont, CA, and his son Edmund (Ashley) of Livermore, CA along with his four adorable grandchildren. Daniel is survived by his siblings Patricia Lanphear, Terence Germaine, and Susan Germaine (Millek). Preceded in death are Daniel's siblings Lois Peter, Myrna Jones and Merlin Germaine.

Memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1 pm Saturday April 6, 2019 at Allen Mortuary 247 North Broadway Turlock, CA 95380

