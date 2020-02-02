Daniel Bernard Hunt
May 22, 1930 January 20,2020
Daniel was born in Visalia, California. A graduate of Modesto High, Cal Berkeley, BA, and San Jose State, MA. As an air force veteran, he served in Korea. He retired from Lockheed, Sunnyvale, and is survived by his children Carla Bartholomew, Brian Hunt, Perry Hunt, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held 9:30am February 6, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Modesto. Donations can be made to the JDRF in Daniel's name.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020