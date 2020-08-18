Daniel Martinez MartinezJanuary 27, 1945 - August 12, 2020Daniel Martinez MartinezJanuary 27, 1945- Aug 12, 2020Daniel Martinez Martinez, was born January 27, 1945 in Rosenberg Texas, went to be with the Lord in the evening of August 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital Modesto, California. He is survived by his children, Diane Lutje, Debbie M. Navarro, Yolanda Flores, Daniel Martinez Jr., Steven Martinez and Danny Martinez. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary V. Martinez.Graveside viewing and service will be held at Ceres Memorial Park 1801 E.Whitmore Ave, Ceres, CA 95307. At 11:30am Friday August 21, 2020.