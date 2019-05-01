Daniel Richard Oliviera
Dec 14, 1998 - Apr 28, 2019
Daniel Oliviera, beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away on April 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Danny was taken from us far too early after bravely battling kidney failure for over a year. He always maintained a positive outlook on life despite the health challenges he faced. He had a big smile and an even bigger heart. Danny loved to watch sports, play video games, draw, and spend time with family and friends. Danny will be forever missed and remain in the hearts of his loved ones. Although Danny left us at such a young age, we take comfort in knowing that he is now with his mother, Maria.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Oliviera family. A visitation will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry ave. Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 1, 2019