Daniel Prichard
March 21, 1957-April 16, 2019
Daniel was born to loving parents Glen and Josephine Prichard in Modesto. Growing up he developed a passion for raising and training animals. From dogs to horses he had a love and talent for putting a handle on the toughest of them. Dan worked for Stueve Farms for nearly 40 yrs working with cattle on their ranches in and around Oakdale. He loved to hunt and had a thirst for knowledge. He could always be found reading a book to gain skills in many trades from saddle making to training dogs and horses. Dan was a devoted husband to wife Jackie and loving father to daughters Cali (Ryan) and Delane (Marshall). He is survived by 4 adoring grandchildren, mother Josephine, and siblings Dorie, Debbie, and Donald. He was loved by many friends and openly shared his knowledge with any that sought it. There will be a celebration of life May 4th from 11-3.
