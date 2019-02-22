Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel Raymond AvilaApril 7, 1960 - February 14, 2019Daniel Raymond Avila died peacefully on February 14, 2019 at home in Modesto, surrounded by love and family. He was 58 years of age and had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Dan was born on April 7, 1960 in Ceres, CA. He was the son of Francis A. Avila and Patricia (Drum) Avila. He earned his high school diploma from Central Catholic High School in 1978, enjoying and playing sports during his four years as a student there. He attended two years at Modesto Junior College before entering the heating and air conditioning trade. He worked in heating and air conditioning for approximately thirty years, first as an employee of Design Air, Inc. in Modesto, and later as owner. He most recently worked for Robic Refrigeration, Inc. in Turlock. For several semesters, Dan also taught vocational sheet metal and installation courses as adjunct faculty at Modesto Junior College. Dan loved his family, sports, comedy, and music, especially songs from the seventies. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, silly antics and pranks, creativity, and kind, helpful heart. He was the favorite uncle and fun-loving father, son, and younger brother who delighted in making others laugh. He is greatly loved and will be missed. Dan is preceded in death by his father, Francis Avila, and by his nephew, Garrett Schmidt. He is survived by his loving fiancé Chris Plasencia and her daughter Kati, his children Jaime Avila, Melissa Avila and partner Jonathan Stone, and Daniel Avila, and by his granddaughter Kaylee Stone. He is also survived by his mother Patricia Avila, and four siblings: brother Francis Avila, Jr. and wife Candy, brother Philip Avila and wife Geeta, sister Cynthia Schmidt and husband Jim, and sister Vicki Campbell and husband Patrick. Dan leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who will cherish the memory of his playful spirit. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the compassionate nurses and staff of Community Hospice. Donations in Dan's memory may be made to ( https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or call 855-448-3997) or Central Catholic High School (200 S. Carpenter Road, Modesto, CA 95351; Attn: Joan Hart or call 209-524-9611). Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4pm-7pm at Lakewood Memorial Park in the Riverside Chapel with the Rosary at 7pm, 900 Santa Fe Ave. in Hughson. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 7820 Fox Road in Hughson. Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lakewood Funeral Home

