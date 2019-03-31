Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel Solomon

February 14, 1929-March 26, 2019

Daniel "Danny" Lazar Solomon died peacefully in his sleep on March 26, 2019. Danny had just celebrated his 90th birthday in February.

Danny was born on February 14, 1929, in Habbaniya, a small Assyrian village in Iraq where he enjoyed soccer and scouting at the local Royal Air Force Base. Danny moved to the United States in 1953 to complete his education.

Danny and Mary met when they both worked at the Lakeshore Club in Chicago. They moved the family to Modesto, California in 1972.

Danny's greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Caulfield Solomon; his four children and their spouses Michael and Jacqueline Solomon, Kathleen and John O'Grady, Maureen and Paul Fitzgerald, Christine and Mike Gnos.

Danny was most especially proud of his seven grandchildren, Mary, Megan, Kate, Collin, Lauren, Annie and Matthew.

A mass celebrating his life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto on April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto or to .

