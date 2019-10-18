Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Warren Gotshall. View Sign Service Information Bermudez Family Funerals 475 Washington St., A Monterey , CA 93940 (831)-324-0404 Memorial Gathering Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Warren Gotshall

December 20, 1929 ~ July 29, 2019

Daniel Warren Gotshall, 89 of Springfield, IL passed away on July 29, 2019 with his loving wife Cordia Ann Gotshall at his side. Born to the late Robert and Louise Gotshall on December 20, 1929. He was the last of his four siblings to pass on.

Dan grew up in Modesto, CA where he went to Junior College then got his Masters Degree in Marine Biology at Humboldt State University. He worked for the California Dept of Fish and Game for 35 years as a deep sea photographer. Dan married his wife on April 12, 1952. They were together for 68 happy years.

They moved to Monterey in 1972. Dan and his wife Cordia started a publishing business Sea Challengers, Inc. Dan published 8 of his own Marine life books. Dan's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes consigned to the sea off of Point Arena Rock.

An at home Memorial gathering is set for October 27, 2019 for family and friends.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com

www.cvobituaries.com



Daniel Warren GotshallDecember 20, 1929 ~ July 29, 2019Daniel Warren Gotshall, 89 of Springfield, IL passed away on July 29, 2019 with his loving wife Cordia Ann Gotshall at his side. Born to the late Robert and Louise Gotshall on December 20, 1929. He was the last of his four siblings to pass on.Dan grew up in Modesto, CA where he went to Junior College then got his Masters Degree in Marine Biology at Humboldt State University. He worked for the California Dept of Fish and Game for 35 years as a deep sea photographer. Dan married his wife on April 12, 1952. They were together for 68 happy years.They moved to Monterey in 1972. Dan and his wife Cordia started a publishing business Sea Challengers, Inc. Dan published 8 of his own Marine life books. Dan's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes consigned to the sea off of Point Arena Rock.An at home Memorial gathering is set for October 27, 2019 for family and friends.Condolences may be written to the family at Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close