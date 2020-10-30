1/1
Daniel Webster
1946 - 2020
Daniel Ray Webster
November 8, 1946 - October 24, 2020


Dan was born in Oakdale CA to Howard and Geraldine Webster. He passed away October 24, 2020 in Waterford CA. He is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Donna, two children Brent (Elly) and Andrea (Joe), eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his parents and two older brothers, Jack and Roger.
After graduating from Turlock High School, he went to work as a drywall installer. He eventually started his own business and, after almost 30 years, retired in 2006.
Dan had a lifelong love of sports. He was an amateur boxer and Golden Gloves Examiner Heavy Weight champion in 1968 and was an avid boxing and MMA fan but also enjoyed any other activity that was in season.
Loyalty and commitment to family were especially important to Dan. He was a reserved man who sometimes had trouble expressing his feelings, but he loved his family deeply. Family vacations in Gold Beach OR for over 39 years were special times and are still talked about often. Almost every weekend kids and grandkids found their way to Grandpa's house for family time. He will be missed more than he could ever know.
At his request, there will be no formal service.

www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
