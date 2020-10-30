Daniel Ray WebsterNovember 8, 1946 - October 24, 2020Dan was born in Oakdale CA to Howard and Geraldine Webster. He passed away October 24, 2020 in Waterford CA. He is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Donna, two children Brent (Elly) and Andrea (Joe), eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his parents and two older brothers, Jack and Roger.After graduating from Turlock High School, he went to work as a drywall installer. He eventually started his own business and, after almost 30 years, retired in 2006.Dan had a lifelong love of sports. He was an amateur boxer and Golden Gloves Examiner Heavy Weight champion in 1968 and was an avid boxing and MMA fan but also enjoyed any other activity that was in season.Loyalty and commitment to family were especially important to Dan. He was a reserved man who sometimes had trouble expressing his feelings, but he loved his family deeply. Family vacations in Gold Beach OR for over 39 years were special times and are still talked about often. Almost every weekend kids and grandkids found their way to Grandpa's house for family time. He will be missed more than he could ever know.At his request, there will be no formal service.