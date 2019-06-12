Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dannny Gray Reed. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM The Connecting Point 3200 E Monte Vista Ave Denair , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Roy Gray Reed

11-06-1978-06-05-2019

Danny was born in Madera Ca. and raised in Hickman Ca.

Danny Played Little League and Pop Warner football and was also involved in 4-H and FFA raising Replacement Heifers and sheep.

Danny took pride in any job he had from washing dishes at the Hungry Hunter in Modesto to working at Hydraulics at R&N Hydraulics in Bryant, Arkansas where he spent the last 7 years. He took a lot of pride in what he had learned there and would tell you all about hydraulics and how to repair them if you would sit and listen.

Danny loved his family and friends and wore his heart on his sleeve. If you needed anything and he was able to provide it he would freely give even if was the shirt off his back and the last one he had.

Danny will be greatly missed by

Daughters Kayla Gray of Wichita , Kansas and Michelle Loftis of Malvern, Arkansas

Granddaughter Jordan Jones of Wichita, Kansas

Parents Mike and Cyndy Reed of Hughson,Ca.

Father Floyd Gray Sr. of Capac, Michigan

Grandparents Charles and Janet Hibdon of Turlock, Ca and Shirley Reed of Turlock, Ca

Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends

He was proceeded in death by his

Grandmother Martha Wallace

Grandfather Frank Gray and

Grandfather Earl Reed

A Celebration of Life will be held at on Saturday June 15,2019 10:30am at The Connecting Point 3200 E Monte Vista Ave Denair, CA.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Memory of Danny Gray

