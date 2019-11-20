Danny Curtis Tiffin
JUNE 9, 1954 - NOV 1, 2019
Danny was born in Modesto to parents Barbara and Don Tiffin. They are wonderful parents who took care of their son at home for 65 years. He was unable to walk or sit up but went to school with the super strength of his Mom. No buses were available for the handicapped at that time. Danny was a happy and smart person. He was our human dictionary. He loved people and kept in touch with the world first by phone then by CB radio as "Super Cop". His first computer, given to him by his Uncle Dick, connected him to many more people. Dan loved all things about wrestling (WWF), police officers, firefighters and baseball.
He leaves behind his loving parents, brother Douglas (Beth) Tiffin, niece Amber Tiffin and nephews Tyler and Dustin Tiffin.
Family and the friends he met over the years will miss him. Danny is now dancing with the angels.
Graveside Service, Friday, November 22, 11:00 am. Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson
In lieu of flowers, please consider United Cerebral Palsy, 4265 Spyres Way #2, Modesto, CA 95356
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 20, 2019