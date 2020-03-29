Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Galloway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Danny K. Galloway

August 10, 1966 - March 17, 2020

Born & raised in Modesto, CA. He had lived in Missouri briefly and upon his death was living in Florence, OR. with his girlfriend Angelinna Pizzuto.

Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his older sister Corrina D Harris (Young) he was always very close to family, particularly his cousins (13 total) and he adored his 4 nieces dearly. He also had 3 fraternal siblings Robin & Jim Galloway of Sacramento, Ca. and Ben Galloway of Tracy, Ca. Family meant the world to Danny which to him included his childhood friends Jimmy & Charlie Welch.

A hard worker, roofer. Caring, loyal, honest and passionate and a bit old fashioned which made him a rather unique. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar (which he was quite good at )and throwing back a few beers on occasion.

Preceded in death are his mother Diane Marie Galloway (Young/Mitchell), father Don Galloway, maternal grandparents Maxine and Edmund Mitchell, uncles Alan, Larry & Wayne Mitchell, aunt Janis Lancaster and greatnephew Hunter Keeler.

Danny will be dearly missed with relief that he is no longer in pain.

ROCK ON DANNY!!!

Due to the coronavirus a memorial and scattering of asshes will take place at a later date which will be posted on FB or by contacting his sister Corrina or his cousin Jason Mitchell.

