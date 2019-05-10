Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Gene Cole

December 18, 1958 - May 4, 2019

Danny Gene Cole, of Modesto, California passed away on May 4, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer. Dan lived a life of public service. He was a member of the Turlock Police department for 15 years until he was disabled from a back injury suffered on the job. He had several surgeries on his spine, and was then able to get his fine arts degree in 1996, and then his teaching credentials in Special Education. A move to Monterey in 1997 provided Dan with the opportunity to serve as a Special Education teacher with the Monterey Peninsula School District for 15 years. Dan was loved by his students, families and colleagues and touched many lives.

Dan is survived by Mariphil, his wife of 38 years, his father and stepmother Norman and Mary Lee, his brother and sister in law Alan and Cheri, brother Norman Junior, and his dear nieces and nephews, Tina, Sheri, Katie, Andy, Betsy and Maggie. His kindness, sense of humor, and giant heart will be forever missed. Our lives were enriched because we knew him.

A rosary followed by a visitation will be held on May 11, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Please make a donation to the in his name in lieu of flowers.

www.cvobituaries.com



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.