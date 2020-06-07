Danny R. PerryAug. 1949 ~ May 2020Danny R. Perry, 70, of Turlock California, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2020. He rejoins his father and mother, Manuel & Virginia Perry, and brother Harold Horstmeyer, welcomed with open arms.Danny is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Perry (of 50 years), son Anthony Perry (Amy), daughter Rachael Camara (Pete), granddaughter Keni Edge-Perry, grandsons Kevin and Drake Malienpaard, sister-in-law Terese Kennedy (Fred), nieces Terry and Debbie Horstmeyer and many more loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Dan was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.As per Danny's wishes, there will be no funeral. The family just hopes he be remembered as the loving wonderful man he was whom is at peace now.