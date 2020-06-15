Darell Clark
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darell L. Clark
March 28, 1943 - May 6, 2020
Darell L. Clark, owner of Modern Saw and Lawnmower Shop located at 1320 Angie Ave in Modesto, passed
away on May 6, 2020 surrounded by his wife and three children. Darell was 77. Born March 28, 1943 in
Inglewood California. Married to Carol (Robinson) Clark on February 16, 1963 and celebrated 57 years of
love and marriage. They made their home in Southern California before moving to Ceres California in
1981. They have 3 children Darell (LaDonna) Clark of Riverbank, Tammy (Steve) Carey of Ceres and Dale
(Laura) Clark of Modesto. He has 7 loving Grandchildren Stephanie Prudhel, Richard Carey, Nicole Clark,
Darell J. Clark, Cierra Boring, Vince Leal & Kyle Esquivel. He also had the joy of loving 14 Great-
Grandchildren. Darell was proceeded in death by his parents Harry and Ruth Clark and two brothers
Gary Clark and Mike Clark. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 12, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved