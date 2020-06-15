Darell L. ClarkMarch 28, 1943 - May 6, 2020Darell L. Clark, owner of Modern Saw and Lawnmower Shop located at 1320 Angie Ave in Modesto, passedaway on May 6, 2020 surrounded by his wife and three children. Darell was 77. Born March 28, 1943 inInglewood California. Married to Carol (Robinson) Clark on February 16, 1963 and celebrated 57 years oflove and marriage. They made their home in Southern California before moving to Ceres California in1981. They have 3 children Darell (LaDonna) Clark of Riverbank, Tammy (Steve) Carey of Ceres and Dale(Laura) Clark of Modesto. He has 7 loving Grandchildren Stephanie Prudhel, Richard Carey, Nicole Clark,Darell J. Clark, Cierra Boring, Vince Leal & Kyle Esquivel. He also had the joy of loving 14 Great-Grandchildren. Darell was proceeded in death by his parents Harry and Ruth Clark and two brothersGary Clark and Mike Clark. A Celebration of Life will be announced.