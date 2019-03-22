Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darleen Mae Lewis. View Sign

Darleen Mae Lewis

April 8, 1931 to March 17, 2019

Darleen Mae Lewis, passed away peacefully on March 17, surrounded by her family. She was 87. Born in Livingston on April 8, 1931, she was the daughter of Dorothy Mae Bailey and Gail Buffington. She spent the majority of her life in Modesto where she made her home with her husband Donald, of 62 years, who preceded her in death in 2014. Darleen was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her mother Dorothy instilled the value of hard work in Darleen, which was evident to many as she and Donald owned and operated Lewis Plumbing & Electrical Supply for 20 years in Turlock, CA. She will be remembered as a woman of character who was fiercely loyal. Darleen was independent, smart, kind and compassionate. If a friend needed help, she didn't wait for a phone call. She simply showed up to support those she loved. Dar was a woman who was very active in the community. Some of the organizations and groups that she belonged to include Beard School PTA, Omega Nu, Sos Club, Butterfly Lunch Group, Muir Trail Girl Scouts, Stanislaus Scenic Hospital Association, Modesto Class of 1949, Spring Creek Golf Club, and First United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included tennis, golf, fishing, stamp collecting, bridge, and traveling the world with family and friends. Darleen leaves behind many friends and family to mourn her passing. She is survived by two daughters, Monica Mills (Britt) and Valerie Gonzales, both of Modesto. She referred to Tracy Alford of Oklahoma City as her third daughter, and her half sister Lona Gail Ward. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Angela Gonzales and Mark Gonzales (Kady) and great grandchildren Adeline, Brooklynn and Colton. The family extends a special thanks to Darleen's exceptional caregivers: Tracie, Noelle, Janet and Gill, along with Community Hospice. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church. Donations in her honor may be made to First United Methodist Church (Elevator Fund), 850 16th St., Modesto, CA 95354 or Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

850 16th St

Modesto, CA 95354

