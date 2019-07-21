Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Faye Allen

February 10, 1939 - June 9, 2019

Darlene Faye Allen was born in North Dakota to Ralph and Evelyn Kuhl, now deceased. She was one of five Kuhl children and her siblings include Marlene, Geraldine, Kathleen and Bert (deceased). When Darlene was one year of age, she moved with her family to California; eventually settling in Modesto. Darlene worked for Mervyn's for most of her adult life. After thirty years of working for Mervyn's, she retired at the age of 63. At the age of 62 she moved to Turlock to be near her daughter and family.

Darlene thoroughly enjoyed her retirement years. She spent the majority of her time playing bridge, gardening, reading, spending time with family, attending her domino groups, game nights, and serving on the Turlock Senior Board. Many admired her for always being willing to do her share so the organization could continue to successfully serve the seniors of Turlock.

On June 9, 2019, Darlene passed away from complications caused by the Stage 4 Mesothelioma she had fought for over four years. She is survived by her children: Caralyn Allen (Robert) Fernandes and Steven Allen (girlfriend Loretta Kaufman). Darlene will be forever remembered by her only granddaughter, Emely Allen Fernandes and by her living siblings: Marlene (Lee) Beam, Geraldine (Carl) Burns, and Kathleen (Melvin) Silveira. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor. Remembrance donations may be sent in Darlene's name to the Turlock Garden Club (P.O. Box 355 Turlock, CA 95381) or to a .



