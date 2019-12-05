Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Eid. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society of Central California 711 5th St. Modesto , CA 95351 (209)-521-6722 Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene R. Eid

September 12, 1934 - November 26, 2019

Darlene Rae Harvey was born at home on a farm in Sibley, Iowa. She was kept warm with heated bricks from the stove as she was so tiny. Darlene attended a one room school house where she skipped one grade and took two grades together. She was a young bride and married Leon L. Leonard November 8, 1949. From this marriage she bore Robin L. Leonard and Valerie A. Leonard. Her family lived and traveled in the U.S. and Africa due to Leon's 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. Darlene was remarried in 1976 to Donald P. Eid. Don and Darlene traveled by camper, 5th wheel, and even on a motorcyle to Canada. They enjoyed Europe and many States and landmarks making and visiting friends. Darlene never knew a stranger. She was always outgoing, fun,kind, and an easy traveler.

During her life, she worked many years for either the Base Exchange, optometrists or dentists wherever she lived. Finding a new job was very easy for her due to her beautiful looks, charming demeanor, and intelligence. Darlene was the most proud of her large family and loved them with all of her heart. There are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren left behind to share memories of her within the family. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother and loved her new great-great grandgirls.

Darlene made many sacrifices throughout her life for her family. She will be missed deeply by her loved ones. Darlene is survived by her husband, Don Eid, her daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Dana Davis, her son and daughter-in- law, Robin and Linda Leonard, her sister and brother-in-law, Dayle and Ken Hopkins, numerous grandchildren, and nieces. Darlene was predeased by her parents, Lloyd and Ruth Harvey, siblings Ronald, Loren, Sharon, and David Harvey. She was also predeceased by Leon Leonard, Donna Blackwell Leonard, Tara Eid, and Eleanor Eid.

We can not express in words the gratitude for the care, kindness, support, and expertise that Community Hospice staff provided to our immediate family so that Darlene could remain at home. She was comfortable, surrounded by people she loved, and in her home when she passed peacefully. Donations in Darlene's memory can be sent to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, Ca. 95356.

