OCTOBER 9, 1942 - AUGUST 28, 2019

Darlene Ruth Gery, 76, of Modesto, California, passed away on August 28, 2019. This exceptional woman was born on October 9, 1942 in South Pasadena, California. She was the daughter of the late Ruth and Carmelo Grana, and sister to the late Carla Laucci.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Richard Gery; four adoring daughters, Doreen Merritt and husband Kurt, Portia Pisano, Deena Pisano, and Charla Morse and her partner Bryan Redding; two step-children, Gary Gery and Sharon Laredo; six loving grandchildren, Taylyr Ferdinand, Tiffani Merritt, Kirsten Merritt, Riley Johnson, Matthew Gery, and Michael Gery; one adorable great-grandson, Jamison Jones; distinguished brother-in-law John Laucci; one beautiful niece, Rosa Laucci; and her cuddly companions, Rosie and Delilah.

Darlene was a devoted wife and a gracious, proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had enormous love for her family and faith, and she cherished her friendships for life. Her stunning smile, infectious laughter, and selfless nature touched many. Memorial service will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Home in Modesto, California, on Friday September 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with dear friend Wayne Souza leading the rosary, and Father Manuel Sousa officiating the service.

The family will join with friends on Sunday September 22, 2019, at Homewood Village in Modesto, California, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., for a beach-themed potluck luncheon inspired by Darlene's love and adoration of the beach and ocean. We look forward to seeing you to celebrate the fun, inspiring, and loving life of Darlene, AKA 'mamadude'.

