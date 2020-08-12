1/1
Darlene Silva
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene A. Silva
August 5, 1933 - August 6, 2020
Darlene A. Silva, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on August 6, 2020 at her home in Oakdale, California.

Darlene was the youngest child born to Joseph and Lena Caldeira in Niles, California. She grew up in Newark, California with her three older siblings, Lillian, Harold, and Yvonne. She went to high school in Centerville where she met her husband of nearly 60 years, Arnold Silva. Arnold and Darlene married in 1952. They moved to Oakdale in 1959 to begin life as dairy farmers. Arnold and Darlene raised three sons, Arnold L., Alan, and Arlin.

Darlene was a devout Catholic and lector at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale. She taught Catholic religious instruction to second and third graders for more than sixty years. She was awarded the prestigious Benemerenti medal in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI for her outstanding service to the Church. She volunteered at Oak Valley Hospital for more than thirty years, doing in-service hospitality and working in the gift shop. She loved to bake, spend time with her loving husband, her three devoted sons, and her four beloved grandchildren who called her "VaVa." She had strong faith in God, an endless desire to help others, and she touched the lives of everyone she met. She had countless friends and she will be remembered by everyone as a person who loved God and who loved her family.

Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, of Oakdale. She is survived by her three sons, Arnold L. Silva (Denise Mills) of Boise, Idaho; Alan J. Silva of Indianapolis; and Arlin D. Silva (Sheryl Wikoff) of Oakdale; and her four grandchildren, Christopher, Angeline, Carly, and Faith.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial is by invitation only and is limited to 40 people. Please inquire with the family for further details.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakdale Memorial Chapel
830 West F Street
Oakdale, CA 95361
(209) 847-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved