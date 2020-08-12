Darlene A. SilvaAugust 5, 1933 - August 6, 2020Darlene A. Silva, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on August 6, 2020 at her home in Oakdale, California.Darlene was the youngest child born to Joseph and Lena Caldeira in Niles, California. She grew up in Newark, California with her three older siblings, Lillian, Harold, and Yvonne. She went to high school in Centerville where she met her husband of nearly 60 years, Arnold Silva. Arnold and Darlene married in 1952. They moved to Oakdale in 1959 to begin life as dairy farmers. Arnold and Darlene raised three sons, Arnold L., Alan, and Arlin.Darlene was a devout Catholic and lector at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale. She taught Catholic religious instruction to second and third graders for more than sixty years. She was awarded the prestigious Benemerenti medal in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI for her outstanding service to the Church. She volunteered at Oak Valley Hospital for more than thirty years, doing in-service hospitality and working in the gift shop. She loved to bake, spend time with her loving husband, her three devoted sons, and her four beloved grandchildren who called her "VaVa." She had strong faith in God, an endless desire to help others, and she touched the lives of everyone she met. She had countless friends and she will be remembered by everyone as a person who loved God and who loved her family.Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, of Oakdale. She is survived by her three sons, Arnold L. Silva (Denise Mills) of Boise, Idaho; Alan J. Silva of Indianapolis; and Arlin D. Silva (Sheryl Wikoff) of Oakdale; and her four grandchildren, Christopher, Angeline, Carly, and Faith.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial is by invitation only and is limited to 40 people. Please inquire with the family for further details.