Darlene Simpson
March 18, 1936 - August 12, 2019
Mrs. Darlene (Chancellor) Simpson of Ceres, California, born on March 18, 1936, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to the late George and Bertha Chancellor, passed away at age 83 on August 12, 2019 in Ceres, California. She graduated from Escalon High School, and worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Bell for over 20 years. Darlene was married to the love of her life, the late Charles Simpson. She was preceded in death by daughter Sherry Darrach. Darlene is survived by her son Brian Simpson and granddaughter Heather Darrach. Darlene loved collecting owls and angels. She is dearly loved and will be missed so much. Friends and Family are welcome to attend the funeral service, officiated by Pastor Rex Mitchell, on Friday, August 23rd, 10:00am, at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 22, 2019