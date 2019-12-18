Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrel Loyd "Cowboy" Semore. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home Ceres Chapel 2561 5th Street Ceres , CA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 10:00 AM Full Gospel Assembly of God Church 2007 5th Street Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Darrel Loyd Semore "Cowboy"

Nov. 26, 1938 - Dec. 12, 2019

Darrel Loyd Semore "Cowboy" 81, of Hughson, Ca., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Hughson, Ca.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5-8 in the evening at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home Ceres Chapel; 2561 5th Street, Ceres, Ca.

Funeral services will be held at 10 in the morning on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Full Gospel Assembly of God Church: 2007 5th Street, Hughson, Ca., with Pastor Ernie Spears officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, Ca. Arrangements are entrusted to Franklin & Downs Ceres Chapel.

Darrel was born in Keota, Ok. to Mr. & Mrs. Loyd Semore on November, 26, 1938. He married Meba Iorg Semore on July 1st 1967. He worked in underground construction for eighteen years.

Darrel was a loving, caring husband, father, papa, brother and friend. Darrel always worked hard and put his family first in everything he did. He enjoyed being outside with his family riding horses, teaching his loved ones how to rope and ride. Darrel would be found every Sunday at church with his beautiful wife Melba. Melba and Darrel had a love that many are not blessed to have in this lifetime. Melba and Darrel's home was always open. It was a safe place for family and friends. Darrel loved his family so fiercely… He left behind a family that is stronger than ever because of the love and example he has poured out to them. He lived every day for Jesus.

Darrel is preceded in death by his parents, and his four siblings, Zenos Semore, Lora Rowe, Vinkie Burton, and Ronnie Semore.

Darrel is survived by his wife of 52 years; his children, Tony (Brenda) Semore of Redding, Ca., Lora (Tony) Horner of Hughson, Ca., Sharlie (James) Ingle of Modesto, Ca., Darren Semore of Oakdale, Ca., Lynette Hjerpe of Capay Vally, Ca., Jeanette Baker and Tami Semore, both of Woodland, Ca.; his siblings Becky Rowe of Chowchilla, Ca., and Rella Shifield, Rita Lee Adams, and Marion (Jeanette) Semore, all of Ok.

He also leaves behind nine (9) grandchildren, Audrey Semore, Levi Semore, Dylan Horner, Devin Horner, Zachary Cabral, Jillian Powell, Katie Baker, Jessica Baker and Cooper Hjerpe; and three (3) great grandchildren.

The Semore family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all of the people who expressed love and support for the past year of Darel's illness.

www.cvobituaries.com





